Staring at women’s buttocks inspired most of my songs – Timaya

Port Harcourt-based singer, Timaya, born Alfred Inetimi Odon, has revealed the source of his inspiration.

The Rivers-born singer said starring at women’s bums inspires him and he is unapologetic about that.

Timaya said some of his songs came as a result of staring at ladies’ backside.

He told Punch, “I love the woman backside because it is very beautiful and just by staring at it, I get ideas for songs.

“And that is how songs like Ukwu and Shake Your Bum, came about.

“However, I also sing about many other things so it is balanced.

“A lot of people are hypocritical because songs about bums usually have the highest downloads but people would come out to criticise them. So who is downloading them?

“I have learnt that you can never please everybody and I don’t waste my time trying to do that. I stay true to myself, and if you’re cool with it, it’s okay. And if you’re not down with it, that’s also okay. Life goes on.”

Timaya also spoke affectionately about his daughters, saying, “I did not know I could love anyone the way I love my children.

“I have a very wonderful relationship with my daughters and I relate with them a lot so they also see me as a friend.”