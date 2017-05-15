Stanchart Pledges Support

Standard Chartered Bank (Stanchart) has pledged its commitment to support government’s development agenda.

This pledge was made when the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, Mansa Nettey, and management paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House last Friday.

The management team was led by outgoing chief executive, Kweku Bedu-Addo.

Mr. Bedu-Addo informed the president about the end of his tenure as chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and introduced his successor to him (president).

When given the opportunity, Ms Mansa Nettey highlighted many projects and initiatives the bank continues to undertake to support national development.

She mentioned the bank’s commitment to support the private sector, indicating, “The private sector is an area we are looking to grow; we are looking at supporting them and we’ve carved out a very special unit mainly because of the importance of the SMEs.”

As the first female to head the bank in its 120 years’ history, the incoming CEO said she was particularly honoured for her appointment whiles commending President Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint women to fill key positions in his administration.

Mr Bedu-Addo, who was the first Ghanaian chief executive to head the bank said, “I am excited to be handing over to another Ghanaian who also is the first woman to head the bank in its 120-year history in the country. It is a rare honour. With her extensive business experience and depth of client relationships, I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders.”

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Ms Mansa Nettey and wished her well.

He expressed confidence in her ability to lead the bank.

Whiles acknowledging the fact that banks were going through challenging times with increased regulation and scrutiny from regulators, he expressed confidence in Mansa’s ability to lead the bank to greater heights.

At the meeting were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye.

The team from Stanchart included Henry Baye, Head of Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa; Xorse Godzi, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking; Kwabena Boateng, Head, Commercial Banking; Asiedua Addae, Head, Corporate Affairs & Brand and Marketing and Sam Peprah, Business Planning Manager to the CEO.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent