Segun Arinze wishes daughter happy birthday, gets bashing in return

A happy Segun Arinze wished his daughter who just turned 20 a happy birthday but got more than he bargained for.

In a surprising twist, the daughter named Renny slammed the Nollywood actor for not tagging her in the post and getting the spelling of her mother’s name wrong.

This could mean that there is bad blood between Segun Arinze and his Daughter or wife.

Segun had started off by writing “Wow! Time sure does fly! My Daughter Renny is 20!! I wish you great wisdom, good health, long life, deep knowledge and whatever you lay your hands on will prosper. You will be a role model to your peers. Ann God bless you for doing a great job! Happy Birthday Renny.”

But then his daughter who wasn’t having any of it replied saying “What’s the meaning of this Sir? You didn’t tag me you don’t know my IG handle either. You’ve tagged other people and bloggers and you didn’t even have the courtesy to call me to wish me a happy birthday and you’re doing this online? What a pity. I would overly appreciate it if you stopped this. God bless.

One more thing sir, my mothers name is spelt “Anne” not Ann. stop being the rain on my parade and stop spreading lies. I have never insulted you. STOP THESE LIES”