Ridge Hospital Director Anaba sacked

The medical director of Ridge Regional Hospital Dr Thomas Anaba has been relieved of his post, Starrfmonline.com can confirm.

Dr. Anaba’s appointment was supposed to last till 2020 and had the option to re-apply but has been revoked. He was appointed on February 1, 2016 during the tenure of former President John Mahama.

It is unclear why the Public Service Commission and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Council terminated his appointment, but sources within the medical circles have cited “political reasons.”

Confusion over appointment

His appointment was characterised by a series of protests at Ridge after staff objected to his selection, citing incompetence and a breach in the selection process.

The staff, with posters splashed on walls of the hospital, threatened a breakdown in the service delivery if Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, popularly known as Srof, who was acting medical director then, was not made the head of the hospital.

Among other reasons the posters cited for the preference of Dr Srofenyo, who is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist, were he has stayed with the hospital during difficult times and exhibits commitment, good governance, innovation and team work.

“No Srof No Medical Director, Srof, A Faithful And Committed Servant Of Ridge, Srof Nie, Good Governance, Team Work And Innovation Nie! No Srof As Medical Director, No Work,” the posters read.

However, after investigating the allegations raised in the petition, the appointing authority in consultation with the Public Service Commission cleared Dr Anaba of the allegations and maintained him as the new medical director.