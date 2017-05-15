Rebecca Celebrates Mothers

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to mothers across the country.

On International Mothers’ Day which fell yesterday, she released a message saluting all mothers and mother figures for their roles.

First was her admission of the fact that “motherhood is a tough job” and that “mothers never rest” because “a mother would move heaven and earth for her child.”

She emphasised that “mothers shape our lives, nurture our talents and inspire us to achieve greater heights”, for which reason she said, “Every mother deserves to have this special day.”

“As a mother, I am mindful of the struggles mothers go through, as we work tirelessly to instill discipline, protect and create opportunities for a better life for our children,” she stated.

She, thus, used the opportunity to urge all mothers to “keep up the good work even in the face of challenges, knowing that in due course we would all enjoy the fruit of our labour.”

“I also urge everyone to appreciate all the mothers in our lives because they are simply phenomenal,” she said, insisting that “whether this woman is your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, foster or adoptive mother, please remember to say thank you today. These women deserve your appreciation.”

The first lady used the occasion to remind all Ghanaians of the needless deaths of mothers and children at the Komfo Anokye Hospital, insisting that “no woman should die giving life to another and no mother should lose a child she has carried for nine months.”

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged Ghanaians to “let us all resolve to contribute to ‘save a child save a mother project’ by contributing in cash or in kind to the special fund to build a new unit for the Komfo Anokye maternity block.”

She has since made a passionate appeal for people to make donations or cheques into the ‘save a child save a mother’ account at Access Bank.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu