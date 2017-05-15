R Kelly remixes Davido’s hit single ‘If’

Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has scored another international recognition as American R&B king, R Kelly, jumps on his hit song ‘IF’.

Davido revealed this in a video clip he shared on his Twitter account.

“Crazyyy!!!!!!! THE LEGEND R KELLY REMIXED ‘IF’ !!Whaaaaaaat!! iI’m honored!! Backtobasics,” he tweeted.

Recall that the singer had earlier indicated that his handlers tried as much to change his style of music to please his international audience, but that he “fought and pleaded for them” to allow him stay true to his kind of music.

“All last year, they tried to change my sound…..saying staying true to my culture wouldn’t work for me outside Africa!.

“This year I fought and pleaded for ‘them’ to allow me make the music I know how to make and now see what’s happened!! MUSIC AINT GOT A LANGUAGE !! NOW I GOT THE BIGGEST SONG IN AFRICA ONCE AGAIN! THANK TO JAH!!,” Davido had said.