Prof. Ayeetey charges universities to engage in impact-oriented researches

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana is urging universities across the country to adopt measures that will ensure the completion of researches on time to achieve a global appeal.

Professor Ernest Aryeetey says many universities in the country are not being recognised because they fail to meet the requirement of good research universities.

The Secretary-General of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) was speaking at the research awards and grants ceremony at the University of Cape Coast where he counselled lecturers and supervisors of research work to make sacrifices.

“Countries that do research grow faster than countries that do not undertake research. We in the academia need to do more to solve societal problems,” he said.

“This calls for more sacrifices from supervisors of research works. Bond very well with the researchers under you. That is what research universities of a worldwide acclaim do,” he added.

Prof. Ayeetey further called on the graduate students interested in research to go into partnerships that will earn them huge research grants.

“Partnership is key. Put yourself in groups to attract funding for research works. We need to make a mark. Our research strength should improve in order to gain recognition in the world,” he emphasized

Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah expressed optimism that the move by the University to make the University of Cape Coast stand out.

He opined that the platform for the research awardees and grantees to share their research output and experiences with policy-makers, academics, industrialists and the general public will engender national socio-economic transformation.

“The University of Cape Coast will do it best to make a major breakthrough worldwide in the area of research. We are determined to go the way other research universities have gone,” he explained.

Two key Principal investigators Dr. Ernest Teye and Dr. Oscar Yawson, both research and grant awardees presented their researches on “Rapid and destructive Determination of cocoa Bean quality by FT-NIR spectroscopy together with Chemometric techniques” and “Soil Security: Water-Food Nexus” respectively.

In line with its strategic plan to promote research for national development, the University of Cape Coast has introduced several interventions.

One of them is the award scheme which is implemented annually by the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Consultancy (DRIC) to motivate and honour faculty members who have either shown potential to engage in impact-oriented research or have distinguished themselves in the same regard.

