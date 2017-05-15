President Continues Working Visits Of Ecowas Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana on Monday, May 15, 2017, to begin the second phase of his official working visits to the countries of the ECOWAS region.

Akufo-Addo’s first stop is Senegal and will proceed to Guinea May 17 before heading to Cape Verde from May 19 to 21.

“The visits will afford President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to introduce himself, as the new Ghanaian leader, formally to the governments and peoples of our neighbouring countries, explore and deepen our bilateral relations with them, and reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project,” a statement from the presidency said.

He will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana from the second phase of his tour on Sunday, 21st May, 2017.

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.

-Starrfmonline