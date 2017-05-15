Pre-forum on Seasonal Weather Forecast begins

Accra, May 15, GNA – A Pre-Forum on Seasonal Weather Forecast of the Sudano-Sahelian rain fall season, on Monday began in Accra.

The forum, which is being held by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), is being attended by weather experts from 18 countries in West Africa, including Chad and Cameroun, as well as representatives from the UNDP and Plan Ghana.

Group Captain Stephen Komla, Director General of the GMA, on behalf of the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, urged the participants to come up with decisions that would ‘improve upon our services’.

The GMA Director General opened the pre-forum on behalf of the Minister of Communication and said information on aspects of the weather, such as the rainy season, was crucial to people like farmers, as well as others, who needed accurate information on the weather, in order to take crucial decisions.

‘The Government of Ghana and other concerned authorities would pay great attention to your conclusions, and I therefore encourage you to put in your best,’ Group Captain Komla said.

From 1998, experts in meteorology and climatology have been meeting annually to forecast for the West African Sub-region.

This began when it was realized that efforts by individual countries needed to be complemented by the regional impact.

Group Captain Komla said the regional meetings had resulted in improved forecasts over the years.

The four-day pre-forum, would end with a grand forum, which would be held on Friday May 19 in Accra.

GNA

By Robert Anane, GNA