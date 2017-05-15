Otiko may not survive Akufo-Addo reshuffle

Veteran journalist Abdul Kweku Baako says Gender minister Otiko Djaba ‘may not survive’ a ministerial reshuffle after she was ‘severely reprimanded’ by her party for misconduct.

While he insisted this is not a prediction, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide suggested the controversial politician is courting a sacking following an ugly public spat.

“I wouldn’t be suprised if there is any reshuffle, Otiko’s head may be axed…because I thought what she did was too embarassing” he said on Multi TV/ Joy FM news anaysis show Newsfile Saturday.

Otiko Djaba threw jabs at the NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu after he threw her out of region for organising an NPP meeting without his knowledge.

The two grabbed media headlines since Saturday until the NPP National Council stepped in to stamp some order in the party.

At a National Council meeting late last Wednesday night, the party said the two apart from a reprimand, having been asked to submit written apologies. Otiko, 55 years, and Bugri Naabu, in his 60’s have also been bonded to be of good behaviour, the party says.

They have both apologised.

Kweku Baako believes the sanctions were soft. He observed that the kit-glove treatment suggests ‘it is obvious, the president is giving her another chance’.

Former NDC MP George Loh whose party has called for Otiko Djaba’s dismissal said ‘ I feel ashamed that she represents me as Gender, Children and Social Protection minister.

He said when the Minority raised questions about Otiko Djaba’s temperament, pro-NPP elements praised her as being assertive.

George Loh wondered why the party should feel embarrassed by Otiko Djaba’s ‘assertive behaviour, he screamed political hypocrisy.

