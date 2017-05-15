Obrafour names his top 5 rappers; guess who made the list?

Legendary musician Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour has revealed the names that he believes are the best rappers in Ghana currently.

The rapper, who many have touted as one of Ghana’s all-time best rappers, revealed his list in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ.

Naming one of the country’s biggest music exports, Sarkodie, as the first on his list, Obrafour said, “everybody knows I’m biased when it comes to Sarkodie so I will put him there.”

Interestingly, he named Sarkodie’s arch rival in the rap game, M.anifest, second on his list.

“M.anifest is wonderful, M.anifest is deep, M.anifest I think, he’s been under rated,” he added.

M.anifest beat Sarkodie to the Best Rapper of the Year award at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.

Okyeame Kwame, Kofi Kinaata and TeePhlow complete Obrafour’s list of current best rappers.

MUSIC TODAY

The veteran rapper lamented about some of the songs being churned out lately stating most of them lack substance.

Obrafour who is credited with the best hiplife album till date since the release of his hugely successful album, ‘Pae Mu Ka’, noted that back in the day, music was about content which is no longer the case.

“I think there is a vast difference from then and now but we can’t be too hard on the young ones. We have to encourage and support them,” he remarked.

The Kwame Nkrumah hitmaker noted that “back then, the content in our songs had substance in comparison with what is being done now.”

“These days it’s all about the beat [instrumentals]; one needs to get a good groove rhythm and that’s basically it. But there are a few ones who are doing very great,” Obrafour observed.

Nevertheless, he believes strongly that considering the African background and upbringing, morality must reflect in music and encouraged musicians to reflect on that to make the listener a better person.

Apart from Hitz FM, Obrafour was also Adom FM and Joy FM. Watch the interviews below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)