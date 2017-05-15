Nine confirmed dead in gory accident on Sunyani-Berekum highway

Berekum, (B/A), May 15, GNA – Nine people are confirmed dead, in a gory accident, which occurred at Amanfoso on the Berekum-Sunyani highway over the weekend.

Police Corporal Corporal Kojo Boakye of the Berekum Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), who confirmed the death, said the accident occurred on the night of Saturday May 13, 2017 and the deceased were made up of five men and four women.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the dead were among some mourners who were returning from a funeral at Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region to Biadan in the Berekum Municipality.

Police Corporal Boakye said the mutilated bodies had since been deposited at the Regional hospital mortuary in Sunyani, while 14 others were also in a critical condition at the same facility.

Though the police officer could not immediately provide the names of the dead, he explained that the mourners were traveling with a sprinter bus with registration number BA 2423-12.

Corporal Boakye said on reaching Amanfoso, near Nsoatre, one of the back tyres of the bus burst and the driver, who is among the dead, lost control and the vehicle ran into a valley.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA