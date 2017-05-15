Nigeria Promises More Gas For WAPCo

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has assured an increased volume of gas for the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) in coming months.

A representative of the Nigerian Minister of State in charge of Petroleum Resources, Saidu A. Mohammed, who affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the project on May 12, 2017 at the Committee of Ministers (COM) meeting on the West African Gas Pipeline Project in Cotonou, Benin, emphasised that the Nigerian government was working assiduously to ramp up gas supply to about 70 mmscfd this year.

According to Ing. Mohammed, the ramping up of gas supply will be achieved because the Nigerian government is making headways in resolving onshore gas pipeline vandalisation.

This was contained in a press release from the Ministry of Energy after the meeting.

The meeting was hosted by the Benin Minister of Energy, Water and Mines, Dona Jean-Claude Houssou, and brought together senior government officials from Ghana, Nigeria and Togo as well as key stakeholders such as the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) and the West African Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo).

In his inaugural address, the Minister reinstated the importance of the project and called for fruitful deliberation. He further thanked his colleague Ministers present for taking time out of their busy schedules to honour the invitation.

Mr Boakye Agyarko, chairman of COM, in his address tasked all member states to work together and help ensure that the project succeeds. “We need to dedicate ourselves in ensuring that WAPCo survives,” he said. He further urged stakeholders to find common ground in resolving key issues such as reliable supply of gas and payment guarantees.