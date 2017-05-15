‘New Dormaa MCE grateful to all’

Dormaa-Ahenkro(B/A), May 15, GNA – Mr Iddrissa Quattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, on Monday commended Assembly members, party faithful, clergy, chief Imam and chiefs for the support given him for his endorsement as the new Municipal Chief Executive of the area.

He said the support was a “demonstration of the trust and confidence the good people of Dormaa and the Assembly in particular had reposed in him”.

“This gesture is enough motivation to commit me, honorable members and all other stakeholders to the course of lifting out Municipality to another level in its development agenda. I am indeed humbled”, he said.

Mr Quattara was delivering his victory speech after an election supervised by the Electoral Commission had been conducted.

He was overwhelmingly endorsed by the members after all 44 members had voted for him to receive two-thirds majority of the votes cast needed to confirm his nomination.

Mr Quattara said his overwhelming confirmation had signaled to the world that the Dormaa people were peace loving, as the area had consistently and historically approved and never rejected the President’s nominee for the position of a District or Municipal Chief Executive.

He promised to eliminate all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups “treating everyone equitably to ensure that development is inclusive”.

The MCE entreated members to eschew unnecessary partisanship and forged together as a team to accomplish development agenda as a Municipality.

GNA

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA