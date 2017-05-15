Nestle organizes fun games to celebrate mothers

Nestle Ghana Limited, producers of MILO has organized an invitational fun games to bring together mothers and the brand key targets Queensland International School at Sakumano.

The event which was dubbed MILO® ‘Mum and Me’ was organized to celebrate mothers through Sports and fun games.

It was also to create an engaging, hugely entertaining environment for mothers and their children to interact with each other and the brand.

Hundreds of mothers and children converged at Sakumono on Saturday and took part in various exercises and fun walk.

When asked why the brand organized the Fun Games, Mrs. Funmilayo Osineye, Category Business Beverages and Coffee of Nestle Ghana Limited said, “We needed to put this event together in appreciation of the mum and to say that the mums are doing excellent jobs in their quest to do everything possible for their kids to attain the best in life”.

“As you know, MILO is the energy drink for future champions and for the past three decades we have been organizing sports related events in such as the MILO Marathon, the MILO Under 13 tournaments and again the weekly aerobics events we ran in schools to keep the children healthy and so this event is also a continuation of all awe have been doing”. She added.

The fun day commenced with a 2.5 kilometer health walk for both mothers and children from the premises of Queensland International School at Nungua through to Sakumono estates, Lashibi, Spintex Junction and back to Queensland International School where the health walk started. Other sporting engagements on the day were aerobics, tag of Milo and sack race competition and penalty shootout. . Mothers who gathered at the event had healthy living tips from an invited medical practitioner and also went through free health screening.

Patrons of the event were treated to free Nestle products, photo-shoot for both mothers and children and bouncing castle plus other fun activities for the kids.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com