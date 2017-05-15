Nestle Ghana organises Milo Mum and Me Fun Games

Accra, May 14, GNA – NestlÃ© Ghana limited has organise “MILO Mum and Me” Fun Games for mothers and children.

The event was held on Saturday, at the Queensland Int. School in Accra was aimed at appreciating the efforts of mothers through sports.

The Queensland Int. School, hosted a lot of mothers and their children, who were taken through aerobics exercise after a 2. 5km walk and were screened on the day.

Other activities, which took place at the event, were tug of war, football, health talk etc.

The fun games themed ‘MILO Mum and Me’ is a special event organised to celebrate and appreciate mothers in raising their children to champions in society.

Mrs. Funmi Osineye, the Category Manager, Beverages, said mothers work without having time to exercise, hence the event was to bring mothers and children together for a fitness walk and other activities for bonding.

Mrs. Osineye added that Milo believes that mothers need to stay healthy, active and strong to continue nurturing future champions and appreciates mother for their role in their children as a brand.

She admonished mothers to continue their best, so children will reach an attainable height in life.

A participant, Sarah Acquaye praised Nestle Ghana for the initiative and called on mothers not to relent on their efforts in educating their wards to reach higher heights in life.

GNA