NDC Suspends Organisers For ‘Stealing’ Party Flags

The Western Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his deputy, have been suspended from the party for allegedly pocketing proceeds from the sale of party paraphernalia.

Japheth Baidoo and Thomas Asienau, according to a suspension letter cited by Adomonline.com is based on Chapter 8 of Article 46 Clause 1 of the party’s constitution.

Thomas Asienau confirmed on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Monday that he was suspended for allegedly diverting items of the party including paraphernalia which was meant to be sold to party members in the region.

These items, he said included flags of the NDC which was said to be costing a whooping amount of 3.5 billion old cedis.

According to the letter communicating his suspension, he has sold the party flags and pocketed the amount.

“I heard of my suspension and that of the regional organizer in the media, they are accusing us of diverting party items, selling party paraphernalia worth 3.5 billion and pocketing the amount…,” he said.

This accusation, he said shocked him and the organizer as they have never engaged in any such act.

“Can the whole of Ghana import a flag worth 3.5 billion cedis…I have been a regional deputy organize for three terms and there are times when I use my own resources to manufacture flags for the party….,” he said.

The Deputy Regional Organiser who insist he would still be contesting the position at the next delegates conference of the NDC said he has taken the matter to court.

“We have taken the matter to court in Takoradi…we are even looking for the party executives to serve them the suit, hopefully we will serve them today…,” he said.