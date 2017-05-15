NDC didn’t have selfless, credible leaders

An investigative report on the cause of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) worst electoral defeat has found, credible and selfless leaders were in short supply, the Today Newspaper has reported.

“The concern of the party supporters is to have leaders who will share in their sorrows and light for the cause of the party even at the peril of their lives,” the paper has reported.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo surprisingly secured a resounding one-touch victory by polling 53.85% of total valid votes cast against incumbent NDC Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama who managed 44.40%.

The party also outperformed the governing National Democratic Congress in the parliamentary election by increasing its seats from 122 to 169 to form the majority, while the NDC saw its representation drop from a majority of 148 to 106.

Tasked to find out reasons for the NDC’s lacklustre performance, former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has toured the country meeting the grassroot. Although the 13-member committee has finished its work, the report, is yet to be released.

But the paper says it has cited the report in which party officers and supporters complained about their leaders. It points out that the credibility of some leading members of the party who were part of the various campaign teams of the party was in doubt, as their interest was to enrich their pockets.

The paper says the committee reported that some regional executives squandered campaign cash while on a tour in the constituencies. They were found in hotels with girl friends. The report found this attitude particularly in the Ashanti and Western Regions.

According to the paper, the committee found out that only a few people close to the corridors of power were resourced with logistics and cash while others were left to fight for their political fortunes.

“There was no equity in the distribution of logistics and sharing of money for the campaign,” the paper quotes the report.

Scandals that hit the government such as the bus-branding saga, the Brazil 2014 debacle and SADA were also badly handled, the report says.

The committee was also inundated with complaints about the arrogance and insensitivity of some of the party’s leaders which they say contributed to the defeat.

It mentioned Stan Dogbe, Koku Anyidoho, Twum Boafo, Kofi Adams, Fred Abgenyo, Kwaku Boahen and Alhaji Bature.

The committee has recommended that persons at various levels in the party who received monies and logistics meant for the campaign must be made to render accounts.

There are growing calls within the party for a change in leadership.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com