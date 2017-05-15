Mothers’ Day Message By Hon. Addai-Nimoh

_Imagine a world without mothers!!_

_Where would we have been?_

_Mothers! the world celebrates you today because you are worth celebrating!_

_The world is aware of the nine (9) months or more struggles you go through before giving us the opportunity to be part of this world!_

_The world is equally aware of the pains you go through during the delivery stages!_

_The world is aware that some mothers even meet their untimely death during delivery!_

_The world is aware you can not sleep whiles we are still awake!_

_The world is aware that there would have been no single person on earth without mothers!!_

On this special occasion, I therefore join numerous of people around the globe to extend my felicitations to all mothers for their kind hearted attitudes especially for giving us lives thus bringing us into the world. I therefore wish them well and I really appreciate all mothers for all what they have done for humanity.

May the Good Lord continue to shower his blessings upon the lives of mothers, and may he strengthen mothers in all their endeavors. God bless all mothers and make them greater and stronger. _HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY

HON. FRANCIS ADDAI-NIMOH