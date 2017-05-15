Minister’s Dispatch Rider Escapes Death

A POLICE dispatcher rider leading the Brong Ahafo Regional Minster, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremey on his way to supervise the confirmation of DCE nominees for Dormaa West, Dormaa East and Berekum yesterday escaped death in an accident at Berekum Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The police dispatch rider, Sergeant Daniel Agyekum fortunately escaped death due to the crush helmet he was wearing but sustained minor injuries on the upper lip and chin and was rushed to Berekum Holy Family Hospital. The accident happened around 9:30 am on Friday when a taxi cab driven by one Samuel Owusu, 35 crossed him and the dispatch rider who was said to be riding a police Honda motorbike with the registration number, GT 4150 hit the side of the taxi cab. The taxi driver was driving Daewoo Linous taxi cab with registration number BA 828-10.

Owusu was said to have disobeyed a first dispatch rider which passed with a siren clearing the road for the Minister’s convoy. Owusu was arrested and handed over to the police at Berekum whilst the dispatch rider was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The minister and the convoy were on their way to Nkrawkwantag in Dormaa West District to supervise the confirmation of the DCE nominee, Mary Ameyaw, before returning to supervise that of Dormaa East and were hurrying to Berekum when the accident occurred. After seeing to it that the rider was well taken care of at the Holy Family Hospital, he continued the journey to Nkrawnkwantag and supervised the election. The Brong Ahafo MTTD Commander, Superintendent Stella Sedame confirmed the accident to DAILY GUIDE but said the dispatch rider has been transferred to the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital where he is responding to treatment. She said the taxi driver has been detained to help the police in their investigations. She praised the dispatch rider for defensive ridding.

[email protected]

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Berekum