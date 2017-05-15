Miller Heiman Partners Learning Organisation

Miller Heiman Group, a leading worldwide company devoted to improving Sales Performance and Customer Management Excellence, has appointed Learning Organization as its Representative for West Africa.

The Group has in addition accredited Learning Organization to facilitate its World Class Ready Solution Genuine Leadership Skills, Professional Selling Skills and Stellar Customer Service.

A formal agreement was signed in Johannesburg, South Africa, between Debbie Weidemann, CEO, Miller Heiman Group Sub-Saharan Africa and Isaac Sackey, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Organisation, confirming Learning Organisation as the Representative of Miller Heiman Group for West Africa.

This is a significant development, as it will ensure the availability of World Class Training Programmes for organisations to enhance performance, productivity and the achievement of business results.

Miller Heiman Group was born from more than 150 years of experience and performance, and purposefully and intentionally brought together the best ideas, products and teams in the sales and service industry to offer businesses the “Be ready solutions.”

The Group has a proud legacy, built on a combination of the most experienced people in the business and the most trusted solutions in the market and built on historic brands such as Miller Heiman, Huthwaite, Achieve Global, ILS and Solutions like SPIN Selling Conversations, Strategic Selling, Professional Selling Skills, Large Account Management Process and Conceptual Selling.

Learning Organisation is committed to advancing best human capital practices by supporting a culture of innovation and opportunity, and providing businesses with competitive advantage through the enhancement of performance and productivity.

Learning Organisation is the SME Company of the Year, with its CEO, Mr. Isaac Sackey, being adjudged SME Personality of the Year at the 2016 edition of the SME Ghana Awards.

