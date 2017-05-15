Medeama part ways with midfielder Michael Ohene Asamoah

Medeama have mutually parted ways with midfielder Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah, the club have announced.

The youngster becomes the latest to leave the club as coach Augustine Adotey attempts to put his team in shape ahead of the second half of the season.

Asamoah, joined from second-tier Corners Babies but failed to break into the team.

The midfielder becomes the fifth player to leave the club after Joshua Laryea, Joseph Halm, Emmanuel Ankobeah and Dominic Eshun.

The club has mutually parted ways with midfielder Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah. We wish him well!! pic.twitter.com/T665aHVjvg

— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 15, 2017

