Macron’s Simple Investiture Lesson For Ghana – Avedzi

Deputy Minority leader James Klutse Avedzi has said there is an economic lesson for Ghana in Sunday’s investiture of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the MP, even though France is the 5th richest country in the world, they were economically prudent and modest in the inauguration of their president.

“Even though I do not know whatever cost that would have been incurred, my costing of what I saw today may not exceed $50,000.00. France is the 5th richest country in the world yet the inauguration of president elect was so simple.

“Unnecessary costs have been saved and I am wondering if Ghana cannot adopt a moderate way of inauguration of our future president elects in order to avoid unnecessary costs that currently characterized inauguration of our presidents,” Mr. Avedzi wrote on his Facebook wall Sunday.

Macron, who won a sensational victory in the French polls, is the youngest president to have led the country since the Second World War.

He had 66 percent of the votes cast.

Below are details of the comments by the dep. Minority leader

*INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT MACRON OF FRANCE: ANY LESSONS TO LEARN FOR GHANA?*

Today, I watched the inauguration of Emmanuel Macron on BBC. It was a very simple program which lasted for about one and half or at most two hours.

President elect Emmanuel Macron arrived in a very similar 4×4 vehicle of a size similar to *Hyundai i35* at the Presidential Palace where the out-going President Hollande was waiting to receive him.

They both walked upstairs for a close door meeting which lasted for 45 minutes after which they came down for the new president to see the former president off. The vehicle that brought the new president was used to take the former president away.

The new president was then presented with the Legion (symbol of authority) after which he signed a book and then went straight to give his address which also lasted for about 10 minutes.

The total number of people gathered and were all standing at the inner perimeter of the Palace would number about 500 people including Journalists who were also there to cover the program.

Even though I do not know whatever cost that would have been incurred, my costing of what I saw today may not exceed $50,000.00. France is the 5th richest country in the world yet the inauguration of president elect was so simple.

Unnecessary costs have been saved and I am wondering if Ghana cannot adopt a moderate way of inauguration of our future president elects in order to avoid unnecessary costs that currently characterized inauguration of our presidents.

Just thinking aloud.

James Klutse Avedzi

Deputy Minority Leader.