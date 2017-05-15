LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day – Aaron Amoah lands in Obuasi for AshantiGold medical

It is transfer Deadline Day in Ghana and it is the last straw for clubs to augment their squads.

GHANASoccernet.com provides live coverage of all the deals, sightings and signings in the Premier and Division One Leagues as the window closes at 23: 59 GMT on Monday.

Follow our live coverage as our team of reporters bring you the latest on every deal. Refresh for the latest news.

08:00: GHANASoccenet.com’ transfer expert Nuhu Adams reports that midfielder Aaron Amoah is in Obuasi to undergo medical at AshantiGold.

