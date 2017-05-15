Latif Blessing makes history in America, John Boye secures promotion in Turkey as Jordan Ayew escapes relegation

Gilbert Fiamenyo keeps his scoring touch in Kenya whiles Latif Blessing grabbed the headlines in the American tabloids as he became the youngest player in history of the Major League Soccer to score a brace.

ENGLAND

Andre Ayew made way for Robert Snodgrass in the 77th minute in West Ham 5-0 trouncing at the hands of Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew continued his fine for Swansea City in their 2-0 victory over relegated Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to take a giant step in their relegation battle.

Jeffrey Schlupp was in blistering form for Crystal Palace as they pushed Hull City further to the relegation doldrums by Hammering them 4-0 at the Selhurst Park.

Daniel Amartey was an 68th minute substitute for Andy King but could not prevent Leicester City going down 2-1 against UEFA Champions League hopefuls Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

There was no sign of young striker Daniel Agyei in the Burnely set up as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In the Championship Playoffs, Belgian born Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi failed to appear for Fulham in their 1-1 stalemate against Reading.

Welsh-born midfielder Ethan Ampadu was not included in Exeter match day squad that played 3-3 draw against Carlisle United in the first leg of the League Two Playoffs

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso was not included in the match day squad by coach Tony Adams as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna at Pamplona.

Kevin Prince Boateng was in inspiring form as he assisted Bigas’ 63rd minute goal in Las Palmas 4-1 home loss against league title chasers Barcelona

Thomas Partey came on for Antoine Griezmann in the 75th minute for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 stalemate at Real Betis.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah was an unused substitute for Cordoba in their 1-0 win against Reus Deportiu.

FRANCE

Ghanaian duo Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were on the receiving end as their side Lorient suffered a 2-0 defeat to relegation threatened outfit Bastia, but the latter was substituted in the 77th minute by Francois Bellegou.

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong was not included in Bastia 1-0 home win over Rennes.

ITALY

Maxwell Acosty was missing in action for Crotone in their 1-1 draw against AC Milan as their relegation battle rages on with four games to go.

Torino felt the absence of the suspended Afriyie Acquah in their 5-0 home humbling against league title hopefuls Napoli.

Kwadwo Asamoah starred for 90 minutes in Juventus 3-1 loss at AS Roma at the Stade Olimpico

Claude Adjapong warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 2-1 shocking win over Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium. However, his compatriot, Alfred Duncan was missing through suspension.

Sulley Muntari spent the entire of Pescara 3-1 loss at Bologna on the bench whiles compatriot Godfred Donsah was at the thick of affairs for the victors.

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu saw 90 minutes of action for Udinese in their 1-0 loss to Crotone. Maxwell Boadu Acosty came off the bench in the 72nd minute for Crotone

In the Italian Serie B, Bright Gyamfi played 90 minutes for Benevento in their 2-1 home win over Frosinone, but Rahman Chibsah missed the game for the home side through suspension.

Midfielder Ransford Selasi enjoyed 73 minutes of action for Novara in their 2-0 home win against Entella.

Moses Odjer missed Salernitana 2-0 home win against Avellino, who had Ghanaian defender Patrick Asmah on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

Perugia defender Mohammed Alhassan made way for Di Nolfo in the 57th minute in their 2-2 stalemate with Latina.

Defender Bright Addae played 90 minutes for Ascoli in their 1-0 win at Bari.

Emmanuel Osei was an unused substitute for Pro Vercelli in their 1-0 home loss to Perugia.

GERMANY

Bernard Tekpetey returned to the match day squad for Schalke 04 in their 1-1 stalemate with Humburg SV at the Gelsenkirchen, with Gideon Jung playing full throttle for the visitors.

Ebenezer Ofori saw 57 minutes of action for VfL Stuttgart as were beaten 1-0 by Hannover 96.

AUSTRIA

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah enjoyed another 90 minutes of action for FC Leifering as they trashed Austria Lustenau.

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga was on the losing end as his Mattersburg side suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Polten

Kadri Mohammed gave a firm display for Austria Vienna in their 3-0 victory over Ried.

BELGIUM

Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Denis Appiah starred for Anderlecht as they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, but the former was substituted in the 90th minute.

Bernard Yao Kumordzi did not make an appearance for Genk in their 3-0 win against Kortrijk.

Eric Ocansey missed Eupen 3-2 win over Kortrijk in the Belgian championship Europa League Group playoffs through injury.

TURKEY

John Boye rescued a point for Sivasspor with a 36th minute header as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at home to Adana Demirspor.

Jerry Akaminko was not included in the match squad of Eskisehirspor as they were held by Gaziantespor

Mahatma Otoo played 73 minutes of action for Umraniyespor in their 2-1 home loss to Altinodu to dent their hopes of getting the automatic qualification ticket.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben attracted the headlines for the wrong reasons after he was red carded in the 26th minute for Hearts 2-1 loss against Rangers at the Ibrox. Joe Dodoo came to replace young attacker Windass in the 52nd minute for the home side.

SWEDEN

Ghanaian youngster Divine Naah made a cameo appearance for Orebro in their 1-0 loss at AIK Stockholm.

Samuel Mensah was an unused substitute for Ostersunds in their 2-1 loss to Malmo FF

SERBIA

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was on the score sheet for Red Star Belgrade as they annihilate Mladost 4-1 at home, with compatriot Abraham Frimpong playing 90 minutes for the giants.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena came on in the 69th minute for Swiss Challenge League winners FC Zurich and plundered in his 9th goal of the campaign in their 3-0 win over Winterthur.

PORTUGAL

Benfica emerged league champions on Saturday evening by thumping Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0 at the Estadio da Luz. Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah missed the game for the visitors through injury.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng assisted Nildo Petrolina’s 71st minute equalizer against Belenenses.

Joseph Amoah played 90 minutes for Guimareas B in their 1-0 loss to Benfica B.

Ernest Ohemeng made a cameo appearance for Academica in their 2-1 away win over Sporting B.

GREECE

Veteran midfielder Derek Boateng was involved in OFI Crete 1-1 home draw with Aris.

NORWAY

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Kpozo played full throttle of Tromso 1-1 stalemate at Sarpsborg 08.

USA

Striker Dominic Oduro saw 90 minutes of action for Montreal Impact but they were humbled 3-2 at home by Jonathan Mensah’s Columbus Crew. Mohammed Abu was an unused substitute for the Crews.

David Accam scored his fourth goal of the campaign as he registered a goal in Chicago Fire 4-1 mulling against Seattle Sounders.

Ghanaian defender Lloyd Sam had a torrid evening against Philadelphia Union as they were hammered 4-0 at home. Patrick Nyarko missed the game for DC United through a minor injury whiles Odoi-Atsem was an unused substitute.

Latif Blessing bagged a brace in his first start for Sporting Kansas City in their 2-2 Orlando City.

In the NASL, Kalif Alhassan came on in the 58th minute for New York Cosmos in their 4-1 thumping of Puerto Rico. Michael Kafari made a cameo appearance for the away side.

Ghanaian midfielder Fred Owusu Sekyere got the opener for Richmond Kickers in their 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

Kwadwo Poku was involved in FC Miami 3-2 victory over Indy Eleven.

FINLAND

Defender David Addy kept his good run of form for Rops as returned to winning ways by beating Lahti 1-0.

POLAND

Aziz Tetteh played a substitute role for Lech Poznan in their 2-0 victory over Pogon Szczecin.

INDONESIA

Veteran midfielder Michael Essien came off the bench for Persib Bandung in their 0-0 home draw with Semen Padang.

SUDAN

Abednego Tetteh enjoyed 90 minutes for Al Hilal in their 1-1 home draw with fellow Sudanese side Al Merreikh in their opening fixture of Group A in the CAF Champions League while compatriot Augustine Okrah spent the entire duration on the bench.

KENYA

Gilbert Fiamenyo scored an 86th minute equalizer to rescue a point for AFC Leaopard in their 1-1 draw against Zoo Kericho.

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi was an unused substitute for Astana in their 2-0 home win against Pavlodar.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan scored for Al Ahli in their 2-1 win over Bani Yas in the last game of the Arabian Pro league to help his side finish the season in 3rd spot.

ZAMBIA

Veteran Ghanaian mdifeder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon to a 1-0 home against NASPA Stars.

