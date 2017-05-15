Labour Of Love As Tigo Celebrates Mother’s Day With Korle-Bu & Komfo Anokye Hospitals

As part of celebrations for Mother’s Day, Telecom service provider, Tigo yesterday presented items to new mothers at Ghana’s premier health facilities, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi.

About 50 hampers which had assorted items for babies including toiletries and clothing were given to the women at the Maternity ward of both hospitals.

Themed labour of love, the Corporate Responsibility Manager for Tigo, Michael Sarpong Bruce said the presentation to new mothers has become an annual event for Tigo since 2015. He said: “In 2015 and 2016 we spent Mother’s Day at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. We decided to move around and share in the joy of a lot more women.”

The Deputy Director for Nursing Services at the Maternity ward for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Paulina Akweley Nsiah, was grateful for the gesture and asked for stakeholder support to improved healthcare delivery especially pregnant women and infants.

From midnight to 9am, Korle-Bu had recorded 24 new births while Komfo Anokye had 9.