KMA Blows USD$4.5 Million Instead Of $1.5 On Rattray Park

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was the centre of attention on the ‘Fabewoso’ segment of Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ on Monday when show host, Captain Smart unveiled the mystery behind the construction of the Rattray Park in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi.

The KMA under the leadership of Kwadwo Bonsu allegedly blew a whopping amount of $ 4.5 million on the park which would serve as a recreational facility for visitors and residents of the cosmopolitan city.

GHC 7 million cedis (70 billion) out of the amount, he said was blown on fencing the park which boasts of only eighteen tress according to Captain Smart.

Seven of the eighteen trees are located at the Northern end while the remaining eleven trees are located on the Southern and Western ends respectively.

There are no trees in the Eastern side of the garden.

Per estimates given by the metropolitan assembly, a total amount of GHC 17,500 was spent on transplanting the trees from one location to the site.

Each tree cost GHC 2,500 when it was transplanted. The Assembly also blew GHC 800,000 to plant grasses at the park.

An amount of 1200 was also spent on the purchasing of eggs for the workers of the facility while an amount of GHC 5.95 million was costed as Miscellaneous.

The water fountain at the facility also cost 150,000 dollars.

Interestingly, KMA is still owing some companies which provided services during the construction of the park.