Justin Bieber’s bizarre list of demands

A chopper, a private jet. A convoy of 10 luxury sedans. And 13 “green rooms” for his backstage entourage to relax.

A variety of bubblegum flavours, too.

These are among the likely list of bizarre demands that Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has given his agents for his Purpose Tour in South Africa.

According to a well-placed source, Bieber will ask for “many of the same things” he asked for when he toured India last week. He arrives in Joburg on Saturday.

The 23-year-old superstar made headline news last week after his list of “demands” for his Purpose Tour in India were leaked online.

Bieber will perform at the FNB Stadium on Sunday before performing at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Here’s the list for Bieber’s Indian tour:

1. A convoy of 10 luxury sedans and two Volvo buses at his entourage’s disposal.

2. A Rolls-Royce for personal commuting.

3. A shipment of a ping-pong table, PlayStation and a hover-board for his backstage recreation.

4. A couch, a washing machine, a refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobes, and a massage table.

5. A private jet to travel around India.

6. A chopper to fly into the stadium on the day of his performance.

7. Three floors of a luxury hotel exclusively cordoned off as his private villa.

8. A suite stocked with 100 hangers, cans of wild berries, vanilla-room fresheners, and bath supplies.

9. A separate lift reserved for Bieber’s movement in the hotel.

10. A special Jacuzzi for Bieber to de-stress in.

11. A licensed female masseuse flown in from Kerala.

12. Renowned culinary experts to supervise his five-course gourmet meals all renamed after his popular songs.

13. Thirteen green rooms for Bieber and his entourage backstage.

14. Silverware, fresh flowers (barring lilies), scented candles, coconut water, almond milk, raw organic honey, decaffeinated herbal teas, fresh fruit, and vegetable platters in Bieber’s room.

15. Seasoned vegetables, diced fruits, organic bananas, seedless grapes, deli-platters of organic turkey, lettuce, Colby and Provolone cheese, and black olives for Bieber to snack on.

16. Only white drapes in Bieber’s dressing room.

17. A large glass-door refrigerator, clothing shelves, eight power outlets, and 12 white handkerchiefs in the room.

18. Twenty-four still-water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, energy drinks, vitamin water bottles, cream sodas, assorted juices, fizzy drinks, and protein drinks in his green room.

19. White sliced bread, white cheddar popcorn, assorted chocolates, vinegar chips, organic dried fruit, and all-berries cereal for the entourage backstage.

20. Bubblegum in a variety of flavours for the entourage to chew on.

21. A “yoga casket” containing aromatic essential oils, camphor incense sticks, and literature on chakras and yoga asanas.

22. And a list of spray tan salons, sushi restaurants, steakhouses, shopping malls, bowling alleys, movie theatres, casinos, nightclubs, basketball courts, and recording studios for the crew.

Meanwhile, on Friday about 150 excited Bieber fans, mostly children with their parents, gathered at Lanseria Airport in the hopes of getting a glimpse of the pop star.

But their dreams were dashed when they were told that the “Baby” singer would only arrive in the country on Saturday and not on Friday as many of them had heard.

Airport staff confirmed there were no private planes to land and police also said they had not been alerted to Bieber’s arrival.