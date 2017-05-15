JoyNews’ Dzifa Bampoh, others honoured at Glitz Women of Year Honours

JoyNews anchor and editor Dzifa Bampoh and seven other prestigious women have been honoured for their commitment and dedication in key sectors of Ghana’s social fabric.

At the second edition of the Glitz Women of Year Honours, they were celebrated as “the mavericks, the enduring souls, the tenacious sisters, the standard bearers” in Ghana.

Mrs Bampoh was honoured for her excellence in the media at the well-attended event at the Banquet Hall, State House on Saturday night.

Other personalities who were honoured at the event included; movie producer and director, Shirley Frimpong Manso for her excellence in the arts and musician Wiyaala as young and gifted honouree.

Others were the CEO of Manet, Theresa Oppong Beeko and Professor Afua Hesse who were honoured for their excellence in business and health respectively.

Joyce Ababio’s contribution to fashion and Eugenia Tachie-Menson’s feat as an activist was also recognised.

The Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng-Mensah also received the Trailblazer Honour.

In her acceptance, Mrs Bampoh speech said, “It’s been 20 years of media work. If anyone had told me this is where I would be I wouldn’t have believed it. I started off pre-university in GBC.

“For the first eight years there, I was learning the craft and trying to do my best. I wanted to do more, more than I felt I couldn’t do in GBC and so I ended up at Joy FM.”

Being with Joy FM, she noted, “was a challenge, I must admit, because it’s the brightest and the best when you talk about journalism and I remain truly grateful…”

Prior to the awards, Claudia Lumor, Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, organizers of the honours, had explained in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee that she was optimistic the stories of the honourees will affect the younger generation.

She explained that she is very passionate about the stories successful Ghanaian women have to share.

“It is very personal to me because I mentor a lot of young people and when I go to schools to talk to them, they are quick to mentione Oprah as their mentor.

“I asking myself, ‘what are we missing here? Is it that we are not telling the stories of our own Oprahs’? Because I knew we have them here [Ghana] as well,” she explained.

The event was attended by several personalities including former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings; former Deputy for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, Dzifa Gomashie; and veteran actress, Akorfa Edjeani-Asiedu.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)