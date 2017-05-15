Huge let-off for Man City as bizarre Riyad Mahrez penalty for Leicester is disallowed

Manchester City grabbed all three points in their penultimate home game after a frantic, dramatic encounter saw them defeat Leicester City 2-1.

City took the lead in controversial circumstances as Raheem Sterling may have touched David Silva’s goalbound effort in an offside position, and they went two up after Gabriel Jesus scored from the spot.

Shinji Okazaki pulled one back but Riyad Mahrez had a late penalty ruled out after it went in off his standing leg and City held on.

There was a large element of doubt about City’s opener, Sterling possibly getting the slightest of touches on Silva’s goalbound shot but in an offside position. Even with the benefit of slow motion replays, contact was impossible to verify and the benefit of the doubt went with the hosts.

If the opener was questionable, there was little doubt about City’s second, Jesus sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after Yohan Benalouane clumsily fouled Leroy Sane in the box.

Just as it appeared as if Pep Guardiola’s men may run riot against Leicester’s makeshift defence minus Robert Huth and Wes Morgan, Okazaki volleyed one back from Marc Albrighton’s pinpoint cross to give them hope before the break.

Then came two huge decisions that went in City’s favour, Robert Madley failing to spot an elbow from Fernandinho on Marc Albrighton that could have led to a red card before correctly disallowing Mahrez’s penalty as he slipped upon striking the ball and kicked it against his standing leg.

As it stands, City climb to third, two points above Liverpool who are away to West Ham tomorrow. They are also six points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.