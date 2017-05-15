Hearts thrash Liberty at Carl Reindorf Park

Accra May 14, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak wrapped up their impressive first round performance with a 3-0 victory over city rivals Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindolf Park on Sunday.

The homers enjoyed majority share of possession in the early minutes of the game, but failed to create goal scoring opportunities.

Frank Nuttal’s men grabbed the opener, after Sam Yeboah’s pass found Thomas Abbey who quickly lobbed it over Fatau Dida on the 41st min.

Resurgent Abbey nearly doubled the lead before recess, but his header went just wide.

Captain Abbey’s cross located Cosmos Dauda, who tabbed home easily on the 78th minute to extend Hearts’ lead.

Thomas Abbey got his second of the day with a low strike after Fatau Dida failed to grab Leonard Tawiah’s thunderbolt on the 89th minute.

GNA