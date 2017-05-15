Gomoa Central MP Celebrates Mother’s Day With Widows

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah, the NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central on Sunday took part in the Mother’s Day celebration with presentation of 100 pieces of clothes to widows drawn from 4 communities namely, Gomoa Aboso, Gomoa Ekroful, Gomoa Benso and Gomoa Akropong properly known as ‘Last Town’ all in the Gomoa Central constituency.

She noted that the presentation was recognition of selfless contribution of Mothers to nation building adding that mothers through childbirth produces the needed manpower resources.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a ceremony held at Gomoa Benso in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah said mothers need to be appreciated for their tiredness efforts towards national development.

“These women I believe voted massively for me to become who I am today. It behooves on me therefore to appreciate the role they played for me and the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo towards the 2016 general elections and subsequently victory of NPP.

Am here to celebrate this all important Mother’s Day with these widows and to encourage them that even though their husbands are dead, I being their daughter would do my possible best to support them improve their livelihood.

Let me put on record that selection of beneficiaries were not done on partisan bases. The elections are over. Now am not MP for any political party, even though am proud to be NPP member, am here today as a Member of Parliament for the people of the Gomoa Central constituency”

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament bemoaned situations where child upbringing was left alone on the shoulders on mothers which many a time affects their moral attitudes.

She pleaded with parents to endeavour training their children with one accord. According to her without unison in child upbringing, the nation won’t get the needed manpower resources for its development.

” As parents we have the responsibility of ensuring that the children we brought into the world were properly trained and given moral upbringing. Even if divorce occurs in the course of the marriage, let us remember that the children did not come to the world by themselves, but was through our actions and inactions.

Children were not born by mistake, we should therefore take the responsibility of providing them with their needs and give them formal education. Society would be better off if we leave better legacy to our future leaders”

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo called of mothers to invest in education of their children for them to also take proper care of them in their old age.

He disclosed that the Gomoa East District Assembly was going to implement fully all policies and programs of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government to improve the socioeconomic lives of the people in the district.

The Queenmother of Gomoa Benso Nana Adwoa Eduokua II lauded the MP for her kind gesture. He announced that an Association aimed at supporting widows and the aged in the vicinity has been formed to cater for their wellbeing.

He appealed to Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah to assist the Association financially to sustain the group and to expand its membership to benefit others who are experiencing the same plight.

In attendance were Gomoa Central constituency executives and other dignitaries.