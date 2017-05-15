Goal-shy Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda happy to end drought



Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda was left thrilled after ending his goal drought in the side’s 3-0 win at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Dauda, climbed off the bench to score in many games as the Phobians continued their blistering form.

And the attacker was left happy to have gotten on the scoresheet.

‘I have been having a difficult time, I haven’t been playing many games this season,’ he Metro TV’s Sports Direct

‘But it feels good to score, I have been putting in my best anytime I am given the chance to play and yes fans expect you to score, as a striker what is expected of you is to be scoring goals, that is your work.

‘As I said i am happy to find the back of the net once again, a goal that helped my team to win.’

The 22-year-old ended last season as the club’s top scorer but this term has proven to be difficult.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com