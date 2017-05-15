GNA Staff appointed Dormaa Central Public Services Workers’ Union Secretary

Dormaa-Ahenkro, May 15, GNA – Mr Robert Tachie Menson, a Correspondent of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro has been appointed as the Secretary of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) for that Branch of the Union.

Mr Tachie Menson’s appointment was confirmed after a consensus had been reached by members of the Union for the election of a new Secretary to replace the former, now deceased.

He was appointed unopposed by the Union members at the Union’s meeting on Monday.

In his speech, Mr Robert Tachie Menson, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and the call to serve the Union in the area.

He indicated that there were numerous challenges confronting today ‘s worker such as logistics, welfare issues and insufficient information and education of workers’ rights.

The Secretary noted that concerted efforts were required by all stakeholders to address the challenges confronting Ghanaian workers and asked for their support and cooperation to achieve goals and objectives.

Mr Adinkra Kosopre, the Dormaa Central Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was also appointed unopposed as the Chairman of the Union to replace former Chairman who has been transferred to the Banda District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to members and pledged to work harder to advance the course of the Union in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Mr Kusi Charles, the Brong Ahafo Regional Industrial Relations Officer, said the activities of the Union would be taken to a new level with the appointment of the two leaders.

GNA

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA