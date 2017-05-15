Ghana’s star referee Daniel Laryea passes fitness test, set to be fourth official for Angola



Fast-rising young Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has passed his fitness test as he readies to be the fourth official for the group B match of the ongoing CAF U17 Championship between Angola and Niger on Monday.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm the highly-rated official passed the mandatory test with aplomb.

Laryea is the only Ghanaian official selected to officiate at the 2017 CAF U-17 Championship which got underway in Gabon on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who is a product of Accra Academy and the University of Ghana, has been touted as the next big thing for Ghana football.

He has officiated several matches on the continent and hugely tipped to become an elite CAF A referee.

He is becoming an enviable brand in Ghana due to his professionalism.

