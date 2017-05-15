Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin not getting carried away after Cameroon mauling

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side are staying grounded despite smashing Cameroon 4-0 in their Group A opener on Sunday.

The Black Starlets totally outclassed the ‘Baby Lions’ with some breathtaking football which saw them race into a three-nil at half.

”I must also congratulate Cameroon for giving us a very good match though we took our chances and won 4-0 and just as I noted during the pre-match conference, we are one united football family despite the fact that we had won today,” Fabin said in the post-match interview.

”Cameroon started well but the turning point was the first goal we scored which gave our boys the confidence and they never looked back but it was when we scored the fourth goal that I knew that the match was won and lost.

”We want to focus on the next match and hopefully with a win, we can talk about qualification for the World Cup.”

Gabon’s next match is on Wednesday against Gabon in Port Gentil.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com