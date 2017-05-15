Ghana Home Loans Provides water to Mampong School for the Deaf

Ghana Home Loans, the nation’s leading provider of mortgages, has installed a water system valued at GHS 32,000 at the Mampong-Akuapem Senior High Technical School for the deaf.

The system, comprising a borehole, pumping equipment, and two water storage tanks, should alleviate the acute water situation faced by 400 students who attend the school.

When fully operational, it will produce up to 1,000 litres of water per hour from underground, which will then be purified through a reverse osmosis process. The company has also provided two water storage tanks with a total capacity of 8,000 litres to the school.

The Mortgage Specialist agreed to undertake this project as part of its corporate social responsibilities in a bid to relieve the PTA of a burden it has had to shoulder for a long time.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Joseph Sam, the school’s headmaster expressed his utmost gratitude for the support shown by Ghana Home Loans. He noted that the senior secondary section of the school particularly faced severe water problems as most of the school’s facilities were limited to the primary / basic school area.

Handing over the water project, Mr. Christopher Oppon, a member of the CSR Committee at Ghana Home Loans, stated that “children in whatever capacity are the nation’s future leaders and as such should be supported through school to enable them attain their rightful places in society”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com