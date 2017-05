New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will be unveiled on Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The ceremony will take place at the Conference room of the Ghana FA Secretariat in Accra.

Appiah officially started work on 01 May after his re-appointment lats month.

He is reported to have been handed a two-year contract.

Kwesi Appiah

