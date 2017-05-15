Ghana FA plans to graduate current Black Starlets to Olympic team

Ghana Football Association technical director Oti Akenten has revealed that the current Ghana U17 team will form the nucleus of the country’s Under -23 Olympic team.

The Black Starlets have earned rave reviews for their opening superlative performance at the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon.

Ghana outclassed Cameroon and posted a 4-0 victory in their Group A opener.

The team have been tipped for greatness and it looks like there is a big plan for them.

”I have followed this team with keen interest and I have seen the best in them since the qualifications and friendly matches,” Akenteng told Footballmadeinghana.com

”We will try and promote most of them straight to the Olympic team due to the failure of the under 20 boys.”

