GFA names LOC for WAFU tournament

The Ghana Football Association has announced the Local Organising Committee for the 2017 WAFU tournament which will be staged in Ghana.

The tournament which is expected to kick off in September 2017 will have all 16 West African participating.

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mr. George Akwasi Afriyie will co-chair the LOC with Mr. Assenso.

They will be deputized by the immediate past Vice President of the GFA Mr. Fred Crentsil with PLB Chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku and Alhaji MND Jawula all named as members of the LOC.

The LOC is expected to hold its maiden meeting on Tuesday May 16.

Below are members of the Local Organising Committee:

George Afriyie (Chairman) – GFA Vice President

Mr. Francis Asenso – (Co-chairman) – Deputy Chief of Staff

Fred Crentsil (Vice Chairman) – Former GFA Vice President

Akwasi Agyeman

Michael Baafi – Freezones Board

Nii AMoo Cudjoe

Ashford Tetteh Oku – PLB Chairman

Osei Tutu Agyeman – RFA Chairman, Ashanti

Alhaji MND Jawula

Minister’s Representative

Mr. Fred Acheampong

Mr. Kwame Takyi – Director General, Immigration

Albert Commey