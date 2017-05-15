Frances heads Ghana Cylinder Company

Frances Essiam

President Akufo-Addo has appointed NPP strong woman, Frances Awurabena Essiam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) Limited.

This was contained in a letter dated May 8, 2017 and signed by the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko captioned ‘Appointment’ addressed to Frances in which he stated “The Ministry has received a letter dated No. OPS 101/1 VOL. 3/17/683 dated 25th April, 2017 from the office of the President, nominating you for appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMC) by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Until her appointment, she was one of the vociferous female members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications team and a former parliamentary candidate in the Adenta Constituency.

Frances is a Development Management Consultant and was the CEO of the Centre for Social Development (CSD).

She obtained the Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon in 1998 and holds a Master of Development Management Degree from GIMPA in 2011 with specialization in Public Sector Management, National Development Policy & Planning, District/ Local Government Administration, Public Finance and Budget Management, Rural Poverty Alleviation and Gender and Development.

She later obtained a Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB) from GIMPA in 2016 and has since worked in various capacities as a local government practitioner, gender advocate, media consultant and publisher.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu