Former DCE Takes GCB To Court Over Breach Of Contract

A former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja District Assembly in the Northern Region under erstwhile President Kufuor regime Yakubu Zakariah, has dragged the GCB Bank Limited to court following a contract of employment breached with impunity by the new management of GCB Bank

Yakubu Zakariah who is also a former parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party for Yapei/Kusawgu constituency in 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 according to his lawyers, seeks to fight for the alleged injustice meted out to him by the bank for reasons best known to his new employers.

After losing the 2016 election, Yakubu Zakariah who holds Bsc Home Science from University of Ghana, MA in Governance from University of Cape Coast and Msc. ESPM from ILGS, accepted an appointment letter from the Bank dated 3rd April 2017, as Head of Procurement of GCB Bank Ltd and started work on the 2nd May as stated in his appointment letter.

Upon the assumption of office of the new Managing Director (Mr. Raymond Sowah) and the Board, they allegedly made several attempts to get the Yakubu Zakariah removed from office but all to no avail, until the 12th May 2017, when he was handed a letter of transfer to move to Stores contrary to what had been stated in his appointment letter.

His appointment letter is very clear as to his position and role in the Bank; that is Manager of the Procurement Section and nothing more nothing less.

Available information reaching mynewsgh.com indicates that Yakubu Zakariah has done everything he could to get the Presidency and the party to intervene but to no avail.

He had no option but to go Court which is his last option. He has since instructed his lawyers Gomdah & Associates to proceed to court to seek justice for him and stop the Bank from further action.