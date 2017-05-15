Flowking Stone features Tena Tempo on ‘Enye Lie Bia’

Award-winning rapper Flowking Stone is out with a new single, ‘Enye Lie Bia’ featuring Nigerian singer Tena Tempo.

The song, which means ‘no big deal’ in Twi, was produced by Laxio Beatz.

Fresh from winning the Hiplife Song of the Year award at the 18th edition of the Ghana Music Awards with his ‘Go Low’ song, Flowking Stone is hoping to use the song to keep the momentum going.

Born Kwaku Nsiah-Boamah, the rapper has remained consistent in the Ghanaian music releasing hit tunes including ‘Fire Burn Dem (Remix)’ featuring Sarkodie and Shatta Wale. That song got the country talking for months.

Listen to ‘Enye Lie Bia’ below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)