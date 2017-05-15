Encounter Moment Series With FF Garr: ‘The PROMISE’

God mercifully overlooked Israel’s immature mistakes, and solved their problem. God definitely had a plan to feed them in the wilderness. Jeremiah 29:11 NIV “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Israel was supposed to seek God in faith for His plan, but they rather complained because of unbelief.

Nevertheless God promised to rain food down from heaven for them. Exodus 16:6-7 NIV “So Moses and Aaron said to all the Israelites, “In the evening you will know that it was the Lord who brought you out of Egypt, and in the morning you will see the glory of the Lord, because he has heard your grumbling against him.

Who are we, that you should grumble against us?” Moses and Aaron pointed out to Israel, that they were dealing with God, and not just with the two of them. They told the Israelites, that they had actually been murmuring against God.

Exodus 16:8 NIV “Moses also said, “You will know that it was the Lord when he gives you meat to eat in the evening and all the bread you want in the morning, because he has heard your grumbling against him. Who are we? You are not grumbling against us, but against the Lord.”

We can unintentionally do things that affect the Lord, both good and bad. Matthew 25:40 NIV “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” May you have great spiritual awareness.

May you be able to please God in all things. May your thoughts and actions find favour in God’s sight, in Jesus’ name.

