Emmanuel Gyamfi lead pack with five, Majeed Ashmeru, Stephen Sarfo follow with four each

The first round of the Ghana Premier League ended on Sunday with exciting score lines.

The fifteen weeks excitement was capped by the performance of some individual players who were characterized by the number of Man of the Match awards they swept.

Despite Asante Kotoko’s poor run in the league, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi emerged the player with many Man of the Match awards, picking five out of thirteen appearances.

Majeed Ashmeru of WAFA and Stephen Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea followed closely with four Man of the Match awards each as the first round of the season ends.

Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks, Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth and Moro Ibrahim of Bolga All Stars followed with three awards each.

Below is the entire list of MVPs which has metamorphosed into the NASCO MVP Awards.

WEEK 1
Kotoko 0-1 Liberty                                                   Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko)

Dwarfs 2-1 Bolga                                                                  Albert Hammond (Dwarfs)

T. Youth 2-1 B. Chelsea Joseph Paintsil (Tema Youth)

Aduana 1-0 AshGold                                                           Tijani Joshua (AshGold)

Medeama 1-0 WAFA                                                           Justice Blay (Medeama)

Inter Allies 0-0 Hearts                                                         Mensah Ropapa (I. Allies)

Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks                                         Benjamin Tweneboah (Sharks)

Great Olympics 1-3 Bechem United                                 Yaw Anorl (Bechem)

WEEK 2
AshGold 3-1 Olympics                                                       Hans Kwoffie (AshGold)

Chelsea 0-0 Kotoko                                                  Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Hearts 0-0 Medeama                                                           Inusah Musah (Hearts)

Liberty 2-0 Inter Allies                                                        Simon Zibo (Liberty)

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Aduana Stars                                        Obeng Crentsil Daniel (Sharks)

WAFA 2-0 Dwarfs                                                                Gideon Waja (WAFA)

Bechem United 1-0 Tema Youth                                       Stephen Kwaku (Tema Youth)

Bolga All Stars 1-3 Wa All Stars                                        Abagna David (Wa)

WEEK 3
Aduana Stars 4:0 Bolga                                           MVP: Noah Martey (Aduana)

Chelsea 2:0 Liberty                                      MVP: Osei Bonsu (Chelsea)

Tema Youth 1:1 Ashgold                                        MVP: Joseph Panitsil (Tema Youth)

Medeama 1:1 Inter Allies                                        MVP: Bismark Oppong (Medeama)

Dwarfs 1:1 Hearts Of Oak                           MVP: Benjamin Mensah  (Hearts)

Kotoko 1:0 Bechem United                                     MVP: Yaw Anorl (Bechem)

Olympics 2:2 Elmina Sharks                                  MVP Abel Manomey (Oly)

Wa All Stars 1-4 WAFA                                           MVP Majeed Ashmeru (WAFA)

WEEK 4
Wafa 1 – 1 Aduana                                       MVP: Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA SC)

Bechem utd 1 – 1 Bkm Chelsea                  MVP: Nicholas Opoku (Bkm Chelsea)

Inter Allies 2 – 1 Dwarfs                              MVP: Joseph Esso – (DWARFS)

Liberty 3 – 2 Medeama                                MVP: Bernard Arthur (Liberty)

Elmina Sharks 1 – 0 Tema youth                MVP: Michael Kporvi (Tema Youth)

Hearts 2 – 1 Wa All Stars                             MVP: Daniel Kordie (HEARTS OF OAK)

Bolga All Stars 1 – 0 Olympics                   MVP: Christopher Nettey (Oly)

AshGold 0-1 Kotoko                                    MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

WEEK 5
Tema: Tema Youth 2:0 Bolga All Stars     MVP: Ibrahim Moro (Bolga All Stars)

Bechem: Bechem Utd 1: Liberty                MVP: Abubakar Sadiq Haji (Bechem)

Dormaa: Aduana stars 2:0 Hearts              MVP: Noah Martey (ADUANA)

Kumasi: Kotoko 1:0 Elmina sharks           MVP: Kingsley Adjei (Elmina Sharks)

Wa: Wa All Stars 1:0 Inter Allies               MVP: Mathew Kelvin Andoh (Wa All stars)

Berekum: Chelsea 5:1 Ashgold                  MVP: John Moosie (Chelsea)

Accra: Great Olympics 0:0 WAFA             MVP: Asiamah Badu (Great Olympics)

Cape Coast: Dwarfs 1:0 Medeama            MVP: Kingsley Nteng (Dwarfs)

Week 6
EL Wak: Inter Allies 1:2 Aduana stars      MVP: Stephen Anokye Badu (Aduana)

Accra: Hearts 2-1 Olympics                        MVP: Osah Bernardinho Tetteh (Oly)

Tamale: Bolga 1-1 Kotoko                          MVP: Noah Neequaye (Bolga All Stars)

Elmina: Sharks 2-1 Chelsea                                    MVP: Benjamin Tweneboah (Sharks)

Sogakope: WAFA 2-1 T.Youth                   MVP: Majeed Ashmeru (WAFA)

Tarkwa: Medeama 0-1 Wa All Stars          MVP: Godfred Nyarko (Medeama)

Dansoman: Liberty 2-1 Dwarfs                  MVP: William Dankyi (Liberty)

Obuasi: AshGold 2-4 Bechem United       MVP: Joseph Amoah (Bechem utd)

Week 7
Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 Liberty Prof              MVP: Samed Ibrahim (Ashgold)

Tema Youth 2-1 Hearts of Oak                  MVP: Joseph Painstil (T Youth)

Great Olympics 1-1 Inter Allies                 MVP: Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies)

Bkm Chelsea 1-0 Bolga All Stars               MVP: Imoro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars)

Wa All Stars 1-1 Ebusua Dwarfs                MVP: Nicholas Gyan (Dwarfs)

Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 WAFA SC               MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (kotoko)

Aduana Stars 0-0 Medeama SC                  MVP: Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama)

Bechem Utd 0-0 Elmina Sharks                  MVP: Farouk Adams (Sharks)

Week 8
Inter Allies 1-0 Tema Youth                      MVP: Wahab Akwei (Inter Allies)

Dwarfs 2-1 Aduana Stars                            MVP: Osman Mohammed (Dwarfs)

Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ashanti Gold                MVP: Tetteh Nortey (Sharks)

Bolga All Stars 2-1 Bechem Utd                 MVP: Imoro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars)

WAFA SC 2-0 Berekum Chelsea                MVP: Emmanuel Boateng (wafa)

Liberty Prof 0-0 Wa All Stars                     MVP: Brite Andoh (Liberty)

Medeama 1-1 Olympics                              MVP: Godfred Nyarko (Medeama)

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Asante Kotoko              MVP: Malik Akowuah (Hearts)

Week 9
Elmina Sharks FC 1-1 Liberty                    MVP: Tweneboah Benjamin (Sharks)

Tema Youth FC 1-1 Medeam                     MVP: Christian Addai (Tema Youth)

Ashanti Gold 1-1 Bolga All Stars               MVP: Abdul Aziz Sulemana (Bolga All Stars)

Olympics 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs                    MVP: Osah Bernardinho Tetteh (Olympics)

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Hearts of Oak         MVP: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Bechem United 0-1 WAFA SC                    MVP: Daniel Lomotey (WAFA)

Kotoko 0-0 Inter Allies                                MVP: Baba Mahama (Kotoko)

Aduana Stars 0-0 WA All Stars                  MVP: Joseph Addo (Aduana)

Week 10
Bolga All Stars 1-0 Elmina Sharks                         MVP: Abdulla Razak (Bolga All Stars)

WAFA SC 3-0 Ashanti Gold SC                             MVP: Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA)

Inter Allies FC 1-1 Bkm Chelsea                            MVP: (Stephen Sarfo, Chelsea)

Hearts of Oak 4-2 Bechem Utd                              MVP: Joseph Amoah (Bechem Utd)

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Tema Youth                            MVP: Kingsley Nteng (Dwarfs)

Liberty Prof 1-1 Aduana Stars                                MVP: Samuel Sarfo (Liberty)

Medeama SC 2-1 Asante Kotoko                           MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Wa All Stars – Olympics                                         MVP: Paul Asare De Vries (Wa A. Stars)

Week 11
Tema Youth 1-1 Wa All Stars                                 MVP: Issah Huzeifah (Tema Youth)

AshGold 0-1 Hearts                                                 MVP: Thomas Abbey (Hearts)

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Medeama                            MVP: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Elmina Sharks 1-2 WAFA                                       MVP: Daniel Lomotey (WAFA)

Bolga All Stars 1-1 Liberty                                      MVP: Noah Neequaye (B. All Stars)

Bechem United 1-0 Inter Allies                              MVP: Ernest Adu -GK (Bechem Utd)

Kotoko 0-0 Dwarfs                                                   MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Olympics 1-2 Aduana Stars                                   MVP: None

Week 12
Medeama SC 2-0 Bechem Utd                                MVP: Paul Aidoo (Medeama)

Dwarfs 1-0 Bkm Chelsea                                         MVP: Nicholas Gyan (Dwarfs)

Wa All Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko                            MVP: David Abagna (Wa All stars)

Aduana Stars 3-0 Tema Youth                               MVP: Tanko Mohammed  (Aduana)

Inter Allies FC 1-0 Ashanti Gold                           MVP: Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies)

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks                           MVP: Winful Cobbinah (Hearts)

WAFA SC 2-0 Bolga All Stars                                 MVP: Komlan Agbegniadan (Wafa)

Liberty Prof 0-0 Great Olympics                           MVP: Prosper Avor (Liberty)

Week 13
Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak                          MVP: Alhassan Rahim (Bolga All Stars)

Ashanti Gold SC 1-1 Medeama                                    MVP: Yaw Ansah (Medeama GK)

Tema Youth FC 2-1 Great Olympics                     MVP: Hannan A Wahab (Tema Youth)

WAFA SC 2-1 Liberty Prof                                     MVP: Komlan Agbegniadan (WAFA)

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars                           MVP: Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars)

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Wa All Stars                        MVP: Alfred Okai Quaye (Chelsea)

Bechem Utd 0-0 Ebusua Dwarfs                            MVP: Akoto Danso (Bechem Utd)

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Inter Allies                                MVP: Isaac Twum (Inter Allies)

Week 14
OLYMPICS 2-0 KOTOKO                                      MOTM: Francis Atsu (Olympics)

DWARFS 4-1 ASHGOLD                                        MOTM: Raphael Mensah (Dwarfs)

ADUANA 1-0 CHELSEA                                        MOTM: Anokye Badu (Aduana)

LIBERTY 2-1 TEMA YOUTH                                 MOTM: Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Prof)

WA ALL STARS 0-1 BECHEM UTD                     MOTM: Ahmed Toure (Bechem Utd)

INTER ALLIES 3-0 BOLGA ALL STARS             MOTM: Isaac Twum (Inter Allies)

HEARTS V WAFA                                                   MOTM: Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts)

MEDEAMA V ELMINA SHARKS                        MOTM: Justice Blay (Medeama)

Week 15
WAFA SC 2-0 Inter Allies FC                                 MotM: Richmond Lamptey (WAFA)

Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 Wa All Stars                         MotM: Hans kwofie (Ashgold)

Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars                          MotM: Eric Owusu (Bechem Utd)

Asante Kotoko SC 0-0 Tema Youth FC                 MotM: James Akaminko (Tema Youth)

Liberty Prof 0-3Hearts of Oak                                MotM: Patrick Razak (Hearts Of Oak)

Elmina Sharks FC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs                  MotM: Adams Farouk (Sharks)

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Great Olympics                 MotM: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Bolga All Stars 1-2 Medeama SC                           MotM: Ibrahim Giyas (Bolga All Stars)

