Emmanuel Gyamfi lead pack with five, Majeed Ashmeru, Stephen Sarfo follow with four each

The first round of the Ghana Premier League ended on Sunday with exciting score lines.

The fifteen weeks excitement was capped by the performance of some individual players who were characterized by the number of Man of the Match awards they swept.

Despite Asante Kotoko’s poor run in the league, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi emerged the player with many Man of the Match awards, picking five out of thirteen appearances.

Majeed Ashmeru of WAFA and Stephen Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea followed closely with four Man of the Match awards each as the first round of the season ends.

Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks, Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth and Moro Ibrahim of Bolga All Stars followed with three awards each.

Below is the entire list of MVPs which has metamorphosed into the NASCO MVP Awards.

WEEK 1

Kotoko 0-1 Liberty Yakubu Mohammed (Kotoko)

Dwarfs 2-1 Bolga Albert Hammond (Dwarfs)

T. Youth 2-1 B. Chelsea Joseph Paintsil (Tema Youth)

Aduana 1-0 AshGold Tijani Joshua (AshGold)

Medeama 1-0 WAFA Justice Blay (Medeama)

Inter Allies 0-0 Hearts Mensah Ropapa (I. Allies)

Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks Benjamin Tweneboah (Sharks)

Great Olympics 1-3 Bechem United Yaw Anorl (Bechem)

WEEK 2

AshGold 3-1 Olympics Hans Kwoffie (AshGold)

Chelsea 0-0 Kotoko Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Hearts 0-0 Medeama Inusah Musah (Hearts)

Liberty 2-0 Inter Allies Simon Zibo (Liberty)

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Aduana Stars Obeng Crentsil Daniel (Sharks)

WAFA 2-0 Dwarfs Gideon Waja (WAFA)

Bechem United 1-0 Tema Youth Stephen Kwaku (Tema Youth)

Bolga All Stars 1-3 Wa All Stars Abagna David (Wa)

WEEK 3

Aduana Stars 4:0 Bolga MVP: Noah Martey (Aduana)

Chelsea 2:0 Liberty MVP: Osei Bonsu (Chelsea)

Tema Youth 1:1 Ashgold MVP: Joseph Panitsil (Tema Youth)

Medeama 1:1 Inter Allies MVP: Bismark Oppong (Medeama)

Dwarfs 1:1 Hearts Of Oak MVP: Benjamin Mensah (Hearts)

Kotoko 1:0 Bechem United MVP: Yaw Anorl (Bechem)

Olympics 2:2 Elmina Sharks MVP Abel Manomey (Oly)

Wa All Stars 1-4 WAFA MVP Majeed Ashmeru (WAFA)

WEEK 4

Wafa 1 – 1 Aduana MVP: Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA SC)

Bechem utd 1 – 1 Bkm Chelsea MVP: Nicholas Opoku (Bkm Chelsea)

Inter Allies 2 – 1 Dwarfs MVP: Joseph Esso – (DWARFS)

Liberty 3 – 2 Medeama MVP: Bernard Arthur (Liberty)

Elmina Sharks 1 – 0 Tema youth MVP: Michael Kporvi (Tema Youth)

Hearts 2 – 1 Wa All Stars MVP: Daniel Kordie (HEARTS OF OAK)

Bolga All Stars 1 – 0 Olympics MVP: Christopher Nettey (Oly)

AshGold 0-1 Kotoko MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

WEEK 5

Tema: Tema Youth 2:0 Bolga All Stars MVP: Ibrahim Moro (Bolga All Stars)

Bechem: Bechem Utd 1: Liberty MVP: Abubakar Sadiq Haji (Bechem)

Dormaa: Aduana stars 2:0 Hearts MVP: Noah Martey (ADUANA)

Kumasi: Kotoko 1:0 Elmina sharks MVP: Kingsley Adjei (Elmina Sharks)

Wa: Wa All Stars 1:0 Inter Allies MVP: Mathew Kelvin Andoh (Wa All stars)

Berekum: Chelsea 5:1 Ashgold MVP: John Moosie (Chelsea)

Accra: Great Olympics 0:0 WAFA MVP: Asiamah Badu (Great Olympics)

Cape Coast: Dwarfs 1:0 Medeama MVP: Kingsley Nteng (Dwarfs)

Week 6

EL Wak: Inter Allies 1:2 Aduana stars MVP: Stephen Anokye Badu (Aduana)

Accra: Hearts 2-1 Olympics MVP: Osah Bernardinho Tetteh (Oly)

Tamale: Bolga 1-1 Kotoko MVP: Noah Neequaye (Bolga All Stars)

Elmina: Sharks 2-1 Chelsea MVP: Benjamin Tweneboah (Sharks)

Sogakope: WAFA 2-1 T.Youth MVP: Majeed Ashmeru (WAFA)

Tarkwa: Medeama 0-1 Wa All Stars MVP: Godfred Nyarko (Medeama)

Dansoman: Liberty 2-1 Dwarfs MVP: William Dankyi (Liberty)

Obuasi: AshGold 2-4 Bechem United MVP: Joseph Amoah (Bechem utd)

Week 7

Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 Liberty Prof MVP: Samed Ibrahim (Ashgold)

Tema Youth 2-1 Hearts of Oak MVP: Joseph Painstil (T Youth)

Great Olympics 1-1 Inter Allies MVP: Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies)

Bkm Chelsea 1-0 Bolga All Stars MVP: Imoro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars)

Wa All Stars 1-1 Ebusua Dwarfs MVP: Nicholas Gyan (Dwarfs)

Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 WAFA SC MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (kotoko)

Aduana Stars 0-0 Medeama SC MVP: Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama)

Bechem Utd 0-0 Elmina Sharks MVP: Farouk Adams (Sharks)

Week 8

Inter Allies 1-0 Tema Youth MVP: Wahab Akwei (Inter Allies)

Dwarfs 2-1 Aduana Stars MVP: Osman Mohammed (Dwarfs)

Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ashanti Gold MVP: Tetteh Nortey (Sharks)

Bolga All Stars 2-1 Bechem Utd MVP: Imoro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars)

WAFA SC 2-0 Berekum Chelsea MVP: Emmanuel Boateng (wafa)

Liberty Prof 0-0 Wa All Stars MVP: Brite Andoh (Liberty)

Medeama 1-1 Olympics MVP: Godfred Nyarko (Medeama)

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Asante Kotoko MVP: Malik Akowuah (Hearts)

Week 9

Elmina Sharks FC 1-1 Liberty MVP: Tweneboah Benjamin (Sharks)

Tema Youth FC 1-1 Medeam MVP: Christian Addai (Tema Youth)

Ashanti Gold 1-1 Bolga All Stars MVP: Abdul Aziz Sulemana (Bolga All Stars)

Olympics 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs MVP: Osah Bernardinho Tetteh (Olympics)

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Hearts of Oak MVP: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Bechem United 0-1 WAFA SC MVP: Daniel Lomotey (WAFA)

Kotoko 0-0 Inter Allies MVP: Baba Mahama (Kotoko)

Aduana Stars 0-0 WA All Stars MVP: Joseph Addo (Aduana)

Week 10

Bolga All Stars 1-0 Elmina Sharks MVP: Abdulla Razak (Bolga All Stars)

WAFA SC 3-0 Ashanti Gold SC MVP: Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA)

Inter Allies FC 1-1 Bkm Chelsea MVP: (Stephen Sarfo, Chelsea)

Hearts of Oak 4-2 Bechem Utd MVP: Joseph Amoah (Bechem Utd)

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Tema Youth MVP: Kingsley Nteng (Dwarfs)

Liberty Prof 1-1 Aduana Stars MVP: Samuel Sarfo (Liberty)

Medeama SC 2-1 Asante Kotoko MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Wa All Stars – Olympics MVP: Paul Asare De Vries (Wa A. Stars)

Week 11

Tema Youth 1-1 Wa All Stars MVP: Issah Huzeifah (Tema Youth)

AshGold 0-1 Hearts MVP: Thomas Abbey (Hearts)

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Medeama MVP: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Elmina Sharks 1-2 WAFA MVP: Daniel Lomotey (WAFA)

Bolga All Stars 1-1 Liberty MVP: Noah Neequaye (B. All Stars)

Bechem United 1-0 Inter Allies MVP: Ernest Adu -GK (Bechem Utd)

Kotoko 0-0 Dwarfs MVP: Emmanuel Gyamfi (Kotoko)

Olympics 1-2 Aduana Stars MVP: None

Week 12

Medeama SC 2-0 Bechem Utd MVP: Paul Aidoo (Medeama)

Dwarfs 1-0 Bkm Chelsea MVP: Nicholas Gyan (Dwarfs)

Wa All Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko MVP: David Abagna (Wa All stars)

Aduana Stars 3-0 Tema Youth MVP: Tanko Mohammed (Aduana)

Inter Allies FC 1-0 Ashanti Gold MVP: Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies)

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks MVP: Winful Cobbinah (Hearts)

WAFA SC 2-0 Bolga All Stars MVP: Komlan Agbegniadan (Wafa)

Liberty Prof 0-0 Great Olympics MVP: Prosper Avor (Liberty)

Week 13

Bolga All Stars 3-3 Hearts of Oak MVP: Alhassan Rahim (Bolga All Stars)

Ashanti Gold SC 1-1 Medeama MVP: Yaw Ansah (Medeama GK)

Tema Youth FC 2-1 Great Olympics MVP: Hannan A Wahab (Tema Youth)

WAFA SC 2-1 Liberty Prof MVP: Komlan Agbegniadan (WAFA)

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars MVP: Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars)

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Wa All Stars MVP: Alfred Okai Quaye (Chelsea)

Bechem Utd 0-0 Ebusua Dwarfs MVP: Akoto Danso (Bechem Utd)

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Inter Allies MVP: Isaac Twum (Inter Allies)

Week 14

OLYMPICS 2-0 KOTOKO MOTM: Francis Atsu (Olympics)

DWARFS 4-1 ASHGOLD MOTM: Raphael Mensah (Dwarfs)

ADUANA 1-0 CHELSEA MOTM: Anokye Badu (Aduana)

LIBERTY 2-1 TEMA YOUTH MOTM: Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Prof)

WA ALL STARS 0-1 BECHEM UTD MOTM: Ahmed Toure (Bechem Utd)

INTER ALLIES 3-0 BOLGA ALL STARS MOTM: Isaac Twum (Inter Allies)

HEARTS V WAFA MOTM: Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts)

MEDEAMA V ELMINA SHARKS MOTM: Justice Blay (Medeama)

Week 15

WAFA SC 2-0 Inter Allies FC MotM: Richmond Lamptey (WAFA)

Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 Wa All Stars MotM: Hans kwofie (Ashgold)

Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars MotM: Eric Owusu (Bechem Utd)

Asante Kotoko SC 0-0 Tema Youth FC MotM: James Akaminko (Tema Youth)

Liberty Prof 0-3Hearts of Oak MotM: Patrick Razak (Hearts Of Oak)

Elmina Sharks FC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs MotM: Adams Farouk (Sharks)

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Great Olympics MotM: Stephen Sarfo (Chelsea)

Bolga All Stars 1-2 Medeama SC MotM: Ibrahim Giyas (Bolga All Stars)

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

