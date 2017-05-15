Elmina Sharks beat Dwarfs in Regional derby

Elmina (C/R) May 15. GNA – Elmina Sharks compelled superiority over Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, when they beat them 1-0 in a Regional derby of week 15 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match, played at the Nduom Stadium on Sunday at Elmina.

Sharks, started strongly and controlled the first half and was nearly rewarded with a goal only for Benjamin Tweneboah’s miscued effort to hit the crossbar to keep the scores level.

On resumption, Elmina Sharks continued their dominance and out classed Dwarfs in all departments of the game and scored the much needed goal in the 68th minute.

Joseph Japitori after collecting a pass from Benjamin Tweneboah, rounded up two defenders and scored the match winner secure the three vital points at stake.

Dwarfs best chance in the game came in the injury time when Joseph Essoh had only the goalkeeper to beat but threw away the chance.

Sharks held on to their slim advantage to beat their regional rivals.

GNA