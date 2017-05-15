Dzigbordi K awarded at global beauty event

Ghana’s Dzigbordi K. has received the “Inspiration Award – Heart of Beauty and Innovation” for her tremendous accomplishments in the spa industry at Repechage Annual conference , a global gathering of Beauty and Spa associations, owners, partners, professionals and experts held in New York on May 1st 2017.

The Certified Image, Etiquette and International Protocols Expert, also received a rare accolade of being the first African to deliver a keynote address at the global gathering.

Speaking on the theme “Out of Africa: Beauty, Wellness, and Lifestyle – How One Woman is Transforming Her World,” Dzigbordi K. inspired guests across the globe by sharing her story of spa success in Accra, Ghana.

Her tremendous efforts were acknowledged by the founder of RepeÌ‚chage, Lydia Sarfati who described Dzigbordi K “as a longtime RepeÌ‚chage partner, Dzigbordi K. Dosoo has made it a point to invest in others, lending her time and efforts to inspiring beauty professionals in West Africa”.

Dzigbordi started her “salon business” in her living room with just a staff of two. From there, She worked in her grandmother’s shop with a staff of six, and went on to settle in her first salon space in 2003.

On December 16, 2006, her spa dreams were “brought to life,” with the development of Allure Spa in the City. As a result of hard work, hunger for more, and a partnership with RepeÌ‚chage, in 2009 Dzigbordi and hear team were able to create a spa that is now known for its global standards, best practices, best products, and best services. Her desire to succeed didn’t stop there. In 2012, “The Dzigbordi Show” was launched and in 2016 Dzigbordi began touring Africa as a life coach, inspirational speaker, and consultant.

Along the way, however, things were not always easy, with issues of team leadership, cohesion, and market culture affecting her success. Dzigbordi K. concluded that her and her team’s determination and drive, however, helped pull them through all the adversities.

Providing inspiration to all the salon and spa owners in the room, Dzigbordi credited her success of transitioning from a Ghanaian brand to a West African brand to three factors: don’t let fear hold you back, humanize your brand, and lean on your brand’s signature.

After her presentation Dzigbordi K. was one of 6 people to be presented a RepeÌ‚chage President’s Award. The awards are given in various categories to an establishment or person that demonstrates esthetic excellence as well as dedication to the elevation of the industry.

Dzigbordi K. was the recipient of the “Inspiration Award – Heart of Beauty and Innovation” for her tremendous accomplishments in the spa industry. While delivering the award Lydia Sarfati, founder of RepeÌ‚chage, commented that “as a longtime RepeÌ‚chage partner, Dzigbordi K. Dosoo has made it a point to invest in others, lending her time and efforts to inspiring beauty professionals in West Africa”.

Speaking after the event Dzigbordi exclaimed, “I deem it a great honor to be acknowledged for my service. It is indeed a privilege and I can’t wait to be used by my Lord to serve the world! There is always a ready stage placed for us but the road is full of lessons, learnings and all we need to do is load ourselves to fall in love with the journey!”

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com