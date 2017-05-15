DXD Reveals Kojo Antwi Influences His Music/Writing and Style

DXD reveals legendary music maestro Kojo Antwi influences his music/writing and style, words from the horses own mouth “I am a diehard fan of Kojo Antwi, aside that he influences most of my music/writing composition and style”, this DXD told KMJ on “Day Break Hitz” this morning on Hitz 103.9 Fm when he was asked what influences his music and writing. Furthermore KMJ engaged DXD is a deeper conversation where he asked him about the time he was strictly a hip popper and suddenly switch from the stage name “Super Slam” to his current stage name “DXD” in reply, he stated “during the transitions, growing up you become a bit matured so you decide to move away from all these nicknames and stuff so “DXD” is basically the acronym for “Dawuni X Dawuni” and Dawuni is basically my name so my full name is Suleihu Dawuni Adams”. He further elaborated “it was just maturity in growing up you would realize you would have to stick to a name that I will be able to defend with my all”.

According to DXD it was easy for him to change from his previous stage name to DXD because he did it at the early stages of his career, also he did not live traces for people to know he was the one behind the name “Super Slam”.

By virtue of DXD’s yet to be released EP titled 15:00, he has been on so many radio platform advocating to music lovers especially Ghanaians who support and appreciate his to anticipate for his latest project, which is tipped to gas up and achieve wider and mainstream success after it has been released on the global market and all digital shop on the 27 May 2017. For the meantime fans who are eager to be the first to listen to all variety of ear candies on the EP can log onto www.aftown.com to buy the 15:00 EP through system favorable to us like mobile money.

The said EP is regarded as more focused substance over hype material, yet even more controversial because DXD has mirrored his real life experience; disappointments, backbiting, the hustle among other things into the project. His goal is to have people relate to his artistry, creativity, versatility making it easier for people to see what is happening in the real world.