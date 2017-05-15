Deputy Regional Minister donates to Effia Nkwanta hospital

Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi on the commemoration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2017 donated items worth Gh 3,000 to the Maternity Ward of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The gesture, according to her is in recognition of the love and care mothers in the region and across the country have shown to their children over the years.

Items donated include toiletries, bags of Key Soap, children’s wear, gloves, boxes of bottled water among others.

Speaking after the donation, Madam Kusi noted that “each of us has become who we are as a result of what our mothers did for us from childhood. If you look at the lives of some of the greatest men who ever lived, you will find that they owe their greatness, primarily to the care and nurture of their mothers, especially in their formative years”.

But, “when you come to hospitals like this, you see that our mothers go through a lot of challenges. They lack some of the basic items needed to ensure their safety and that of their babies. It is in recognition of their plight that these items are here to support these mothers. We recognize and appreciate their role in whichever small way.”

Acting medical director of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony who received the items on behalf of the hospital recounted some of the challenges women face at the hospital. He mentioned the challenge with accommodation for women who travel far to look after their relatives and the lack of basic items required for delivery by some clients.

“Nothing is too small. We very much appreciate the donation of these items on this day. Mothers are all we have. Without my mother, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. So supporting our mothers on this day is a support for a child to grow and become someone like me or beyond. We are very grateful. We will put them into good use”.

Mrs Kusi after the donation visited some mothers at the Maternity Ward where she held some newly born babies and wished them well.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana