DCE Nominee For Prestea-Huni Valley Confirmed

Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region yesterday May, 11 2017 confirmed Hon Mozart Kwaku Owu as a newly DCE with 37 votes as against 5 votes of the total valid vote cast, 46 representing 88.1% at Bogoso.

In his acceptance remarks, the new DCE, Mozart Kwaku Owu, commended the President, the good people in the District, the NPP Western Regional Executives and the Assembly Members for reposing a high level of trust in him to lead the people of the Prestea-Huni Valley District.

Hon Mozart Owu also pledged to lead his people devoid of political affiliations.

He added; “we should have the District at heart and be supportive”

Hon Mozart Owu promised to tackle the falling standard of education, improve on quality healthcare delivery, agriculture, human empowerment and road networks in the District.

Hon Mozart Kwaku pleaded to his people in the District to pray for him and collaborate with him to develop the District.

Speaking at the confirmation, the Western Regional Minister who was the supervisor and Member of Parliament for the people of Sefwi Wiaso, Dr Kwaku Afriyie assured the District that he will work hard to bring more developments to them.

Dr Afriyie added; “I will lobby from the government to facelift the region, Western Region developments should be our topmost priority”

Other Districts in the Western Region which confirmed the President’s nominees were Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal, Amenfi West District and Amenfi East.

The Western Regional Minister Hon Kwaku Afriyie was accompanied by the NPP Western Regional Secretary who doubles as a Presidential Staffer, Mr Charles Owusu.

Below is how the confirmation took place in the western region yesterday:

Gilbert Kennedy Asmah

* District: Tarkwa Nsuaem

* Total Expected Voters: 42

* Total Valid Vote Cast: 40

* Total Yes Votes: 35

* Total No Votes: 5

* Total Rejected Votes: 0

* Percentage:85.7 %

* Confirmed: Yes

* Confirmation Date: Thursday May 11, 2017

Mozart Kwaku Owu;

* District: Prestea- Huni Valley

* Total Expected Voters: 46

* Total Valid Vote Cast: 42

* Total Yes Votes: 37

* Total No Votes: 5

* Total Rejected Votes: 0

* Percentage:88.1 %

* Confirmed: Yes

* Confirmation Date: Thursday May 11, 2017

George Agyir;

* District: Amenfi West

* Total Expected Voters: 26

* Total Valid Vote Cast: 25

* Total Yes Votes: 25

* Total No Votes: 0

* Total Rejected Votes: 0

* Percentage:100 %

* Confirmed: Yes

* Confirmation Date: Thursday May 11, 2017

Helena Appiah

* District: Amenfi East

* Total Expected Voters: 38

* Total Valid Vote Cast: 38

* Total Yes Votes: 37

* Total No Votes: 1

* Total Rejected Votes: 0

* Percentage:97.3 %

* Confirmed: Yes

* Confirmation Date: Thursday May 11, 2017